Kaley Cuoco stuns in rare pictures with lookalike sister Briana The Cuoco sisters are both actresses

Kaley Cuoco comes from a family of strong genes, clearly, as fans were able to see in a series of pictures shared by her younger sister Briana.

Taking to Instagram, Briana posted a series of snapshots from moments in her life that meant a lot to her, including some with her partner Brian.

She also threw in a couple snapshots of her sister, including one of the two at a party together, with Kaley wearing an eye-catching bejeweled mini-dress and Briana in a simple black top.

The two looked incredibly alike, with their similar smiles, eyes, and facial structures, with the main feature setting them apart being their hair, as Kaley rocked a blonde do while Briana contrasted with sleek black locks.

She also included another snapshot of her sister, this time at Kaley's expansive ranch mid-laugh while her dog sat below her.

"My love, my sister, a party, some angel friends, a bouquet, @thejonibear being perfect just in general," she captioned her photo set.

The two lookalike sisters share an incredibly tight bond

Kaley simply reacted with a flurry of heart emojis for her sister, while fans immediately took to deeming the sisters stunner, with one writing: "Beautiful sisters."

Another said: "You and Kaley look beautiful in that second picture. You definitely are blessed," with many others simply inundating them with heart emojis.

The two sisters are incredibly close, with even their birthdays being close together, on November 29 and 30, and have even worked on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant together.

On Briana's birthday last year, the 8 Simple Rules star shared a throwback of the two with their mother Layne Ann and shared a heartfelt message as well.

Kaley wrote: "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give.

Kaley paid tribute to Briana on her birthday with a throwback

"Everyone who knows you , adores you..NO ONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise I will do the same for you...

"I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year!"

