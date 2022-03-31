Kaley Cuoco resembles a jewelry store with extremely extravagant dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kaley Cuoco certainly made a fashion statement earlier this week when she attended a glamorous event in one of her most show-stopping looks to date.

READ: The truth behind celebrity wedding photos: Happiest (and unhappiest) brides and grooms revealed

The Flight Attendant star didn't reveal what party she had been attending, but we were too distracted by her gorgeous dress to worry about that. Kaley looked like she was wearing an entire jewelry store as she dazzled in a beautiful frock that was studded with dozens of opals, sapphires and topaz, as well as baring an extravagant design all over.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco suffers wardrobe malfunction during intense workout

She allowed her jewel theme to flow into her nails as she painted them a stylish emerald, while she wore her luscious blonde locks up in a bun; she also carried a golden clutch bag with her.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco leaves fans majorly excited following book announcement

MORE: Kaley Cuoco calls wellness ritual 'torture' in shocking new photo

In a simple caption, she wrote: "The weekend," alongside a heart emoji, before tagging her fashion, makeup and hair stylists. She also revealed that she was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana outfit, adding a diamond emoji at the end.

Fans lost their minds over the stunning ensemble, as one complimented: "Kaley… always stunning. Your personality emanates," and a second posted: "Girl, the cuteness is out of control here."

A third penned: "I'm getting Goldie Halen vibes. Love, love," while a fourth added: "Great pic! Love the hair and love you with bangs!"

Kaley looked so elegant in her dress

Many others were left shell-shocked by her outfit and left one-word remarks like: "Adorable," "Glowing," or "Obsessed."

Kaley has been on top of her fashion game for years, and she proved that last week when she shared an unbelievable throwback photo.

SEE: Kaley Cuoco stuns in rare pictures with lookalike sister Briana

WOW: Kaley Cuoco just shared every single step of her sweaty workout - watch

She showed off her extremely toned physique in a patterned pink string bikini that she covered up at the bottom with pink short shorts.

In the photograph, she coolly tugged on a rope that was being held on to on the other page by Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki.

The star has some of the best fashion out there

The 8 Simple Rules star reacted to the post with a series of laughing emojis in the comments section and tagged it on her Story simply writing: "I can not."

MORE: Kaley Cuoco looks furious in workout photo - and it's so relatable

MORE: Kaley Cuoco sustains face injury in brutal home workout - see shock video

Many fans in the comments raved over the spread and how nostalgic it made them feel, although quite a few commented on the nature of asking each of the female stars the question "number of juicy couture outfits."

Kaley has had an incredible career since then, having helmed several major roles on television alone, including The Big Bang Theory and now HBO Max's critically acclaimed The Flight Attendant.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.