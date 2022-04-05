Drew Barrymore opens up about the awkward first meeting with one of her show's competitors The two have since resolved the mishap

Drew Barrymore just revealed she has a totally unexpected neighbor, and it's one of her talk show's competitors!

The star opened up about meeting none other than John Oliver, who hosts popular late night show Last Week Tonight, for the first time, revealing that both of their talk shows actually film in the same studios.

Both of the hosts talked about their meeting, and how Drew was mad at him – in fact screamed at him and called him out – for forgetting a crucial part about why she's famous.

The actress discussed their meeting on her show on Tuesday when it was announced that her iconic movie, Steven Spielberg's E.T. was officially forty years old. Her co-star Ross Mathews revealed that their neighbor, John, was a huge fan, but it's exactly what caused trouble during their first meeting.

The host was recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and said that E.T. was the first movie he ever saw, admitting that his parents had to drag him out of the theater as he screamed and cried over the ending.

As the co-stars got to talking about how excited she was about meeting the late night host, she revealed she was a little disappointed, twice, saying that: "I was so excited that one of the men that I admire the most on planet Earth would be our neighbor," but then explained that when she started her show he was away filming on location.

Drew details the confusing first meeting

The second disappointment might have been a little worse, as John didn't even recognize her at first.

First Drew was screaming at him for not having been around for her first show, but she was wearing a mask and a hat, so it took him a while to realize who she was. She quickly moved on into complimenting him, saying how big a fan she was of late night and his comedy, and mentioning how she had been on the Johnny Carson show.

Drew on the Johnny Carson show in 1982 when she was seven-years-old

"It all happened so fast," the host explained, that before he could realize it was her, he asked: "How on Earth were you on the Johnny Carson show?" to which Drew hilariously responded with, "I was in [expletive] E.T."

The Charlie's Angels actress however clarified that all is well and good between the studio neighbors, concluding the story by stating: "I love him so much."

