Drew Barrymore reveals on her show how she met best friend Jimmy Fallon and how she's responsible for his marriage The two are like family

It's no question that Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon are good friends, but turns out their families are way more intertwined than it seems!

The late night host visited the morning show host on The Drew Barrymore Show, and the episode was filled with everything from laughter to tears.

The two had revelatory conversations which included Jimmy's first impression of the star, just how far back their friendship goes, and a terrifying game where the two had to hilariously face their worst food fears if they lost a round of trivia.

They first met in 2005, when she hosted Saturday Night Live and he was part of the show's iconic Weekend Update segment along with Tina Fey. They went on to star together in their romantic comedy Fever Pitch that same year, but that's not all that came out of their meeting.

As soon as Jimmy sat down next to Drew while on the popular morning show, they immediately detailed just how close the two are, with the actress saying "he's actually family to me" right before he walked in.

However, long before the late night host met either of them, Drew was and still is best friends with his now wife, Nancy Juvonen.

Jimmy has terrifying and nauseating encounter with mayonnaise

The star revealed upon her guest's arrival to her show that she dared Nancy, who is seven years older than her, to start a production company together, when she was just 19.

They still own Flower Films to this day, which has produced iconic movies such as 50 First Dates, Donnie Darko, Never Been Kissed, and of course, Charlie's Angels.

Nancy and Drew's friendship is as close as it gets

While it wasn't until ten years later that the mom-of-two introduced the host to his wife, the three have been best friends ever since, and the Santa Clarita Diet actress revealed that Nancy is in fact one of her daughters' godmother.

The two went on to reminisce about meeting one another and becoming best friends, and Jimmy admitted that he, unbeknownst to Drew, was interviewed about her recently, and when asked his first impression of her, he endearingly described it as "meeting the Statue of Liberty," looking at her to say: "You're the one and only Drew Barrymore."

