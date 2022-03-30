Drew Barrymore shocks fans with latest glamorous transformation

Drew Barrymore is seriously switching things up! While the star always dons different, impressively styled outfits each day on her hit morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she certainly has a distinct style she sticks to.

The actress typically relies on eclectic, sometimes slightly androgynous looks, often favoring long skirts, suit-type vests, billowing blouses, and pantsuits accesorized with ties.

However for her make-up, she usually tones it down, letting her natural, radiant skin really glow.

Now the host is most definitely amping things up, and recently revealed a stunning transformation that even left her hair unrecognizable.

Her incredible new look was revealed on celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram. Chris has worked on glam for all sorts of stars such as Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez.

To work with Drew, he teamed up with iconic make-up legend Charlotte Tilbury, whose make-up products repeatedly sell out and have gone viral multiple times over.

The jaw-dropping new look

The jaw-dropping video is taken from what appears to be the Charlie's Angels actress' office, where she is standing between Chris and Charlotte, wearing a slouchy blue sweatshirt with army green sweatpants. The two make-up and hair artists are tapping on their tools, as if waiting for the big reveal.

The video, of course, is based on a TikTok trend, which features the star slapping the camera lens as it switches to a new clip. Chris captioned the post with: "You won't believe how @charlottetilbury and I gave @drewbarrymore a complete GLAM makeover." As the mother-of-two moved her hand away from the camera, she proved that the results really are unbelievable.

Drew got herself glammed up not too long ago in honor of the Oscars

The glam was totally transformative, and she appeared out of her sweats and into a lacy, see-through top with a plunging neckline, layered with an oversized blazer. Her face was completely contoured and glowing, and most shocking of all, her hair had turned into a never-ending mane of blonde locks.

Fans inundated the comments with compliments, writing: "OMG she looks SO HOT," and: "WHOAAAAA!!! So fun to see her really done up like this!" as well as: "Omg! That hair is divine."

