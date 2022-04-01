Nadia Sawalha stuns fans in jaw-dropping outfit – but it's not what it seems The Loose Women star was embodying Kim Kardashian

Nadia Sawalha always knows how to make a fashion moment, and during the week she embodied Kim Kardashian's latest look, but with her own spin.

Kim attended the Vanity Fair Oscar's party and she looked ravishing in a curve-hugging blue dress that highlighted her phenomenal figure. Taking to her own social media, Nadia decided to recreate the garment at home, donning some blue bedsheets that were tied up around the back, baring a bit of skin.

Nadia Sawalha impersonates Kim Kardashian

She made sure that every aspect of Kim's outfit was represented in her look, even down to the reality TV star's gloves and sunglasses.

Kim's silver-framed sunglasses were swapped out for a pair of orange-framed ones from Nadia, and in place of the velvet gloves she put on some blue marigolds!

Nadia showed off her stunning recreation

Nadia even managed to get Kim's iconic ponytail just right, as she used a pair of tights to recreate the epic hairdo.

In her caption, the Loose Women star joked: "Really @kimkardashian? Again?! We must stop twinning like this!! Who wore it best? Thank you as always to my amazing stylist @thedinasawalha. P.s I can't stop laughing at Chi Chi's disapproving look."

Close friend Louise Pentland teased: "Hard to tell who's who!!" while another posted: "The gloves, I lost it when I spotted those."

Kim wore the amazing dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party

A third laughed: "I can't cope you used tights for the pony tail, bloody priceless," while a fourth had high compliments for the star as they said: "You actually do look great to be fair!"

Meanwhile a fifth commented: "No one has ever looked better wearing a sheet."

Nadia loves her fashion and when she married husband Mark Adderley in 2002, she dazzled in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress, while her husband looked very dapper in a dark suit with a pink shirt.

