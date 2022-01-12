Nadia Sawalha reveals reason for 'heartbreak' following Loose Women drama The star opened up on social media

Nadia Sawalha has taken to Instagram to express some heartfelt opinions, just days after her Loose Women colleague Coleen Nolan stated that she was taking legal action over news reports that claimed she had been at the centre of rows – including an alleged clash with Nadia.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha supported by fans after impassioned outburst

While Saira Khan, Brenda Edwards, Janet Street-Porter, Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch have all since defended Coleen, Nadia has chosen not to comment on the rumours.

However, she opened up about another source of upset in a video posted on Tuesday evening, in which the star was visibly emotional.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha's controversial home decision will divide fans

In the seven-minute clip, the mum-of-two shared that she was "overwhelmed" at the news that Number 10 employees held a get-together during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha opens up about husband Mark Adderley's sad family history

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals weight loss secret: It's 'not a diet and doesn't cost a penny'

"A granny couldn't even see her grandchild unless it was held up to the window," she said, before adding: "All day people have been contacting me with the most terrible things they were going through that day."

Coleen is taking legal action over rumours of on-set arguments

Nadia captioned the video: "I’ve put off filming this all day because I was so cross this morning that I knew I would be nonsensical!!!

"I've been listening to the radio throughout and I can’t quite believe how this government have responded… I'm heartbroken for all the people whose stories I’ve listened to today… So many stories. So much pain."

Nadia has appeared on Loose Women for over 20 years

Meanwhile, on Loose Women, viewers were surprised not to see rumours of a falling out between Coleen and her co-stars addressed on the show, with the mum-of-three later explaining on Twitter that she made the decision not to say more on the advice of her lawyer.

She wrote: "I'm so sorry we couldn't say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.