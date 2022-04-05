Nadia Sawalha shares impressive weight training video – watch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram on Monday to share her new favourite workout – and she's convinced us to give it a try.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha breaks down in tears discussing her husband's mental health

The Loose Women star, 57, posted a clip of herself performing deadlifts in the gym, captioned: "Loving weight training, wish I'd started 20 years ago! Apparently I'm supposed to do this slowly so it hurts more."

Loading the player...

Nadia Sawalha gave fans a glimpse into her workout

In the video, Nadia looks fit and healthy in an all-black workout ensemble comprising of a tank top and leggings.

SEE: Eva Longoria is a real-life mermaid in gorgeous new gym selfie

READ: The £7.99 exercise equipment Rochelle Humes always uses for her toned abs

Nadia's not the only ITV star who's into weight training. Fellow Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has shared videos of herself working out with weights, while This Morning presenter Alison Hammond recently wowed her followers with her weight-lifting regime.

Ruth Langsford is a fan of bodyweight exercises

What are the benefits of weight training?

It's no surprise the stars are fans of weight training – it has some seriously impressive health benefits. The most obvious health benefit of weight training is that it makes you stronger, meaning performing daily tasks is easier, but weight training also helps us to burn calories more efficiently.

MORE: Kate Middleton's epic workout routine and healthy lifestyle is not for the faint-hearted

While you might imagine a sweaty cardio session is best for torching calories, weight training is fundamental as it can support your metabolism. Building muscles helps you burn calories faster at rest, plus you keep on burning calories for hours after your workout.

Nadia is super body-confident

In older people, weight training can prevent falls, as it makes you more stable and able to hold your body, plus strengthening your core makes you less likely to fall foul of injury.

If that's not enough to convince you, weight training can help you appear leaner, improves heart health and promotes better flexibility.

If you fancy trying Nadia's new favourite workout but feel intimidated by the gym, you're not alone! Snap up this budget-friendly dumbbell and barbell kit and work up a sweat at home.

Dumbbells Barbell Set, £19.99, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.