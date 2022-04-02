﻿
Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

The star made a bold decision

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. 

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight. 

In the clip, Ginger revealed that she was preparing for the weekend and said to her stylist: "Let's just cut my hair".

But before she could change her mind, her locks were tied in ponytails and the scissors were taken to it. 

"She said, 'I'll just put a ponytail in it and just cut it,'" Ginger admitted of her conversation with her stylist. "I thought she was joking, but that's what she did."

She elaborated in the caption which read: "That’s a pro cut right there… pony cut by @msmerylin. Told her 'I've got 15 min before my next hit — can you do it?' She sure can."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ginger underwent a very quick hair transformation 

Many fans loved the shorter look and commented: "I like the new length," and, "You can do no wrong," while some said: "No, Ginger, what are you doing," and said they wanted her to grow her hair. 

Ginger's job means she has to brave the elements and that means her hair does too. 

She recently revealed how she handles her tresses when rain gets the better of them. 

ginger-zee-mini-dress

Ginger was preparing for her weekend off 

The mom-of-two posted a video in which she pulled off an epic hair-flip in order to dry out her locks when her trusty hairstylist wasn't to hand. 

She joked: "This is how I do my hair when I've given up trying to fight the rain – I attempt to use it."

And in her caption, she added: "Love it when @samwnek catches me 'doing' my hair… it's tough out here on the road without @msmerylin."

