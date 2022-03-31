Ginger Zee's electrifying video is truly spectacular The GMA shared some remarkable footage

Ginger Zee has seen some spectacular scenes during her career as a meteorologist and her latest is one of the most impressive yet.

The TV presenter took to social media with a clip of an incredible lightning storm which left her fans amazed.

The footage showed the entire sky lighting up in a neighborhood of houses and tall trees.

Ginger captioned it: "Worth a watch! LIGHTENING in Wichita, Kansas @therealskicast via @storyfulvideo."

Fans were astounded and commented with shocked face emojis and they rushed to comment: "OMG that is scary but amazing at the same time," while another added: "That's intense and scary". Others compared it to a Kiss concert and said it was like "beautiful art".

Ginger didn't shoot the video herself, but that doesn't mean she hasn't seen plenty of weather phenomena in her time.

Ginger shared the amazing lightning storm footage

She recently reported from a disaster site which had fans concerned for her safety - as they so often do.

Ginger has spent more time braving the elements outside than she normally does as the COVID-19 pandemic, quite literally left her out in the cold.

For the past few months, she's been reporting from the field, so when she was finally allowed back in the studios, it was a welcome break.

Ginger was recently welcomed back to the GMA studios after reporting in the field

Ginger returned to a warm welcome and a brand new GMA set which she proudly displayed in a post on Instagram this week too.

The star gave a sneak peek at the impressive interiors and viewers will no doubt be delighted with the new and improved appearance which features updated graphics and furnishings.

Ginger thanked the people behind the transformation in the caption which read: "New set for @goodmorningamerica! Congrats to our stage crew who worked day & night to get this together! Photos: @eddieluisi, curl club @janai.norman, new set congrats @sswinkgma @albertoorso."

