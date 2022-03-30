Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA The meteorologist has been with the show since 2011

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios.

But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans.

Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared some photos from the studios in New York - and they've had a major makeover.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's fans fear for her safety as she reports on severe weather warning

The star gave a sneak peek at the impressive interiors and viewers will no doubt be delighted with the new and improved appearance which features updated graphics and furnishings.

Ginger thanked the people behind the transformation in the caption which read: "New set for @goodmorningamerica! Congrats to our stage crew who worked day & night to get this together! Photos: @eddieluisi, curl club @janai.norman, new set congrats @sswinkgma @albertoorso."

Fans immediately began commenting and wrote: "Great job, crew! Looks fantastic," and, "Wow, your new set looks fabulous, and very inviting," while a third said: "Unbelievable. Looks so good."

Ginger showed off the brand new Good Morning America set

Others said they were thrilled to see Ginger back in the studios after months of braving the very chilly weather.

Ginger's dedication to her job often means she puts herself front and center during some of the toughest elements. Fans are often left worried for her safety during harsh climate conditions.

The mom-of-two is used to taking whatever the weather throws at her but she recently admitted things had gotten particularly hairy.

Ginger has been reporting in the field for the last few months

While reporting outside on the freezing temperatures on the east coast of America, she made a scary revelation.

She was bundled up to protect herself against the icy cold climate in a photo on Instagram, but wrote: "When it's this cold, I have trouble speaking… like my jaw and lips don't work right… ya know?

"Seriously be careful everyone when subzero wind chills are subzero you can get frostbite in as little as 30 min if skin is exposed."

Ginger in the GMA studio before its makeover

After many concerned messages from fans asking her why she wasn't in the warmth of the studio, she explained: "I've been outside and out of the studio from before Christmas because of the COVID surge… unfortunately don't think they'll have me back for a while and just happens to be in the coldest time of the year."

We're so glad to see her warm and safe and back at GMA!

