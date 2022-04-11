Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan look loved-up in behind-the-scenes snap from Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan looked every inch the smitten couple as they posed for a photobooth picture at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's lavish wedding this weekend.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and new wife Nicola Peltz confirm name change after wedding

Taking to her Instagram page, the 19-year-old model - who has been dating Victoria and David Beckham's second eldest son since 2019 - shared a gorgeous black-and-white snapshot from the reception.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - all the details

The sweet photo saw the couple goofing around as they smile for the camera. The blonde beauty simply added a shining star emoji to the post.

READ: David and Victoria Beckham pen heartfelt message to newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's bride Nicola Peltz's jaw-dropping wedding dress is so unexpected

The picture comes hours after Mia broke the reported social-media ban from the festivities. She had uploaded a snap of her and Romeo's outfits from the pre-wedding party, with her opting for a yellow draping dress complete with a silver belt, whilst Romeo looked handsome in a pink suit.

Mia shared this unseen photo from the wedding party

They were among the guests who witnessed Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, say "I do" at the incredible Palm Beach wedding on Saturday. The nuptials was even attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

After the first images were released in Vogue, Romeo uploaded a picture of himself with the groom, their brother Cruz and dad David looking suave in their suits. He wrote: "The boys [heart emoji] congratulations @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz [heart emoji]."

Brooklyn has released his wedding pictures

Brooklyn had been dating Transformers actress Nicola for two years before they married over the weekend. Their wedding was easily the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, with the couple having to postpone their nuptials for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They enjoyed a three-day celebration, hosting a reception dinner on Friday evening where they spent the night apart before reuniting at the altar. They tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's Mountsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida which is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.