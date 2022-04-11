Nicola Peltz shares first romantic photograph from wedding to Brooklyn Beckham The actress married Brooklyn in Florida

Nicola Peltz returned to social media to finally share a glimpse into her magical wedding to now husband Brooklyn Beckham.

MORE: David Beckham's moving speech at son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding revealed

The actress posted a picture from those shared by British Vogue on Instagram, one of hers walking with her husband after having taken their vows.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

She looked absolutely breathtaking in her white wedding dress from Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli with Brooklyn leading her along in his smart suit.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham," she captioned it, immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from several of her famous friends.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's bride Nicola Peltz's jaw-dropping wedding dress is so unexpected

Paris Hilton, Taylor Lautner, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leona Lewis, Kiernan Shipka, and several others congratulated the couple and dropped several heart emojis, as did many of her fans.

Nicole shared the first picture from her wedding

Vogue shared the picture along with the caption: "It's the stuff modern fairytales are made of. On 9 April 2022, @NicolaAnnePeltz and @BrooklynBeckham said 'I do' in a spectacular wedding ceremony at the Peltz family's oceanfront home in Palm Beach."

The happy couple announced they were engaged in July 2020, and Brooklyn later told Vogue there were "a lot of tears, she didn't give me an answer for five minutes."

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding guestlist confirmed

David and Victoria Beckham's son had hoped to marry Nicola in 2021, but he explained to HELLO! they had been forced to postpone their plans: "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

They tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's Montsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida which is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

The two tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida

Along with the entire Beckham clan, several high-profile guests were part of the festivities, including celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana, and their daughter Holly, Victoria's BFF Eva Longoria, and tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.