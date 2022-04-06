Is Brooklyn Beckham taking fiancee Nicola Peltz's family name after marriage? The loved-up couple got engaged back in July 2020

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially counting down the days till their big day. The couple, who have been together since 2019, are expected to be getting married in an ultra-exclusive and star-studded wedding at Nicola's father Nelson's Florida holiday home this weekend.

But many have been left wondering whether Nicola will be taking on the famous Beckham name - or whether the couple will buck the trend with Brooklyn taking on her family name.

With Victoria and David Beckham boasting a net worth of £380million and Nelson Peltz reportedly worth £1.3billion, it's safe to say the lovebirds will end up being a certified power couple of their generation.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn proved his dedication to his fiancée's family when he unveiled a bold new inking of the word, "Peltz," across his chest between his cherub tattoos. "I'm so happy you're a Peltz @brooklynbeckham," remarked Nicola across the image.

This isn't the only tattoo Brooklyn has dedicated to his love. In January, the actress shared a picture showing Brooklyn's torso, which included a new tattoo underneath an inking that reads "dvbrch", which is a tribute to his family and is each of their initials.

Brooklyn recently unveiled this tattoo dedicated to his love

The tattoo read: "Focused in the present, sincere toward others and trusting in our self, know that you cannot fail."

The couple recently opened up about their Jewish wedding in a Valentine's Day video filmed for Vogue magazine, who are thought to be covering their big day.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun," Brooklyn said in the video. "It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

The couple got engaged in July 2020

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola. Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

