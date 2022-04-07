Romeo Beckham twins with girlfriend Mia Regan with controversial fashion statement The football star and his model girlfriend are truly couple goals

Romeo Beckham is known for pushing the boat out in terms of style. The 19-year-old has taken a leaf out of mum Victoria Beckham's fashion book as he always debuts new streetwear looks. The football star's latest outfit to surprise fans? A socks and sandals combination that twinned with his model girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo shared a snap of the controversial fashion choice that often divides opinion on Instagram. In the cute couple's picture, he showcased a pair of dark mocha suede Birkenstock sandals, alongside Mia who sported an identical pair in a taupe hue.

David Beckham's middle son teamed the shoe choice with some white Puma socks and red and white Louis Vuitton board shorts, brandishing the luxury label's signature monogram print. Mia looked equally as stylish, donning a pair of cargo pants to complete her laid-back look.

In a subsequent selfie, Romeo revealed the top half of his outfit which featured an electric blue T-shirt from Puma's collaboration with AMI Paris. He accessorised with a blue and forest green baseball cap and a silver chain necklace.

Mia beamed beside her boyfriend, completing her look with an exposed seam white tank top and chunky silver jewellery. The blonde beauty opted to wear her sandy seventies shag hairstyle down loose.

The fashion-forward couple have reunited ahead of Brooklyn Beckham's three-day wedding bash that begins on Friday.

Brooklyn and his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz – who got engaged in July 2020 – have chosen to host their nuptials at Nicola's father Nelson's Florida holiday home with pictures showing huge marquees have been erected in the lead up to this weekend. Worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million), the Palm Beach estate is known as Montsorrel and is just as breathtaking as you might expect.

A-list attendees such as Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Mel B and more are set to party with the newlyweds.

