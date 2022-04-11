Brooklyn Beckham and new wife Nicola Peltz confirm name change after wedding The happy couple said 'I do' on Saturday

There's no denying how much Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are devoted to each other. Following their wedding this weekend, the couple once again proved how dedicated they are to one another by confirming their name change.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the first pictures from their big day, the groom revealed he will now be known as Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham while his wife will become Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham [heart emoji]," the 23-year-old captioned his picture – a sentiment which was also echoed on the 27-year-old actress' social media page.

The happy couple married in a lavish Palm Beach wedding on Saturday, and it was attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn posted a picture of his wife, which he simply titled "my beautiful bride". Meanwhile, Nicola put a picture of herself with her father on her Instagram account, with the message: "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You're the wind beneath my wings."

Brooklyn Beckham confirmed the couple's name change

Earlier this year, Brooklyn showed his appreciation to Nicola and her family when he unveiled a bold new inking of the word, "Peltz," across his chest between his cherub tattoos. "I'm so happy you're a Peltz @brooklynbeckham," remarked Nicola across the image.

This isn't the only tattoo Brooklyn has dedicated to his love. In January, the actress shared a picture showing Brooklyn's torso, which included a new tattoo underneath an inking that reads "dvbrch", which is a tribute to his family and is each of their initials.

The tattoo read: "Focused in the present, sincere toward others and trusting in our self, know that you cannot fail."

