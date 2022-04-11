Katy Perry leaves fans in hysterics with waterside segment on American Idol The Roar singer is a committed actress, you have to give her that

Katy Perry knows how to commit to an entertaining bit once she gets on board, and that's just what she did on the latest episode of American Idol.

MORE: Katy Perry selling stunning $19.5m family home - see inside

The singer started off the episode wading in the waters of Hawaii, hanging onto a surfboard while seemingly drowning.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry's Prague adventures

She spoke to a plastic seagull that perched atop her board, telling it there was "no land in sight" in an homage to Tom Hanks' performance in Cast Away.

"You'll be the judge now," she told the bird as she then implored for it to fly away, comically swatting it off the board and saying: "Goodbye Luke! Goodbye Lionel!"

MORE: Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on latest American Idol episode

It then cut to her two fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, sitting on a boat as they pulled up to her, revealing that she was only 30 feet from shore, where host Ryan Seacrest lay on a beach chair with a drink in his hand.

She then got out of the water and walked back to shore, seemingly embarrassed, revealing that she wore a curve-hugging white swimsuit with a multi-colored pattern during her scene.

Katy channeled Tom Hanks in Cast Away for her pre-show bit

Katy expertly riffed on herself in the caption of her post, writing: "And the Oscar for the Most Idiotic [performance] goes to…But tbh you haven't seen REAL drama until America gets to vote. #americanidol starts now (and so do the polls)."

The competition headed out of the studio to the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii to kick off the first week of top 24 performances.

MORE: Shania Twain and Katy Perry get fans talking with incredible photograph together

MORE: Katy Perry talks disagreements with American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

After having whittled the contestants down following a grueling series of performances in Hollywood, the first half of the group performed in the singing competition's latest installment.

Dancing with the Stars alum and Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen acted as the mentor for the contestants and helped them fine tune their performances, which will be subject to audience votes for the first time this season.

The judge brought the heat with her orange ensemble

He even took to the stage to perform one of his own songs that he had written as a tribute to his late father and had several other emotional moments in the episode.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.