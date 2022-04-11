Katy Perry stuns in orange ensemble for tropical American Idol adventure The Roar singer is going to the beach

Katy Perry knows how to turn out a look for any occasion, and with American Idol's departure from the comfort of their studio, her fashion is taking on a new direction too.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal that she would be appearing for the show's latest installment in an eye-catching bright orange ensemble you can't miss.

The popping satin two-piece consisted of a button down with oversized sleeves tied like a crop-top with a crystallized pattern.

Not only did it allow her to flex her toned abs, the skirt she paired with it featured a seriously high slit, which she showed off by raising one of her legs.

She completed her look with a neon pink eye, strappy silver heels, and her black hair tied up with some strands falling onto her face, giving it a carefree, almost beachy look.

"ORANGE you glad it's now YOUR turn to vote?" she quipped. "#americanidol is on tonight and it's the first half of the top 24 from @disneyaulani hawaii."

Katy shone in orange for Idol's trip to Hawaii

Many quickly began obsessing over her latest look, and her friend and frequent collaborator Sarah Hudson commented: "This lewk is gags. Give meeeee."

A fan wrote: "I STOPPED BREATHING WTISIWDJ," with another saying: "OMG ORANGE IS YOUR COLOUR," and a third also added: "MY POOR HEART, girl you're GLOWING [flame emoji]."

The competition headed out of the studio to the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii to kick off the first week of top 24 performances.

After having whittled the contestants down following a grueling series of performances in Hollywood, the first half of contestants will perform in the latest installment.

American Idol will kick off top 24 performances at the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa

Dancing with the Stars alum and Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen will act as the mentor for the contestants and help them fine tune their performances, which will be subject to audience votes for the first time this season.

