Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on latest American Idol episode

Katy Perry had an unfortunate incident take place on the latest episode of American Idol, when her impeccable fashion sense worked against her.

The singer took to the stage at the Hollywood Week round of the show to perform for the contestants a rendition of her hit Teenage Dream.

While singing the line "Let you put your hands on me in my skin-tight jeans," she bent low in her outfit, comprising of a patterned leopard-print midriff baring top and a pair of skin-tight orange leather pants to match.

However, as she rose back up, her pants ended up ripping from the back, almost exposing her had she not covered up immediately with her hands.

The contestants and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie looked on in shock and mild amusement as she said into her microphone: "Can I get some tape? Some gaffer tape?"

Eventually, attendees at the studio helped her out by covering the ripped area with yellow tape, with Luke even playfully patting her while they adjusted it.

Katy saw her pants rip while performing on the show

Katy was clearly able to laugh it off, though, as she shared a video of the accident on her Instagram writing: "Ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight [eyes] tune in now for a RIPPING good time."

The comments section was full of laughing emojis for the singer, though, as they all cheered her on through the incident, with the official Idol page adding a few shocked and mended heart emojis for good measure.

"You're my teenage dream forever," one fan commented, with another quipping: "She said tiiiiiight," and a third adding: "AND STILL BEING QUEEN."

The singer has been having a blast on American Idol this season, her fifth with Luke and Lionel, although she recently also opened up about working through disagreements with the two.

She talked in a recent episode's confessional about what it was like to be in the minority of the vote and being the one to stand behind someone's potential.

Sam Moss left the judging panel divided

"It's challenging because it is a two out of three vote. I just have so much hope in people and belief in people that we can mold them."

It then culminated with the audition of Sam Moss, who returned after the judges save Katy initially turned her down, who proved her potential and earned the golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

