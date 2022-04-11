Kate Beckinsale's daughter Lily Mo Sheen looks fabulous as she follows her mom's footsteps The young actress is the spitting image of her mom

Kate Beckinsale has an undeniable twin in her household, and she's sure making her proud! The star's daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, is not only identical to her actress mother, but is following in her footsteps too.

While the 23-year-old appeared in a few movies as a young child, now she's all grown up and celebrating her first big break in Hollywood, starring in none other than Nicholas Cage's comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Lily is Kate's daughter with Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who the star was in a relationship with from 1995 to 2002. The Serendipity actress later married Len Wiseman, and they were together from 2004 to 2019.

While the young actress rarely shares much on social media, she did share some photos on her Instagram stories from the film's screening in New York City.

For the event, she dazzled in a green, pleated Zuhair Murad gown with a criss-cross bodice and off the shoulder neckline. She styled the stunning look with wavy curls and jewelry by KatKim and Grace Lee.

The images she shared saw her posing along some of the film's cast and crew, including Nicholas, who plays her father, and How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris. Also appearing in the comedy are Tiffany Haddish, Pedro Pascal, and Demi Moore.

Lily is as gorgeous as her mom

The movie, in which the National Treasure actor plays himself, sees him "unfulfilled and facing financial ruin." It follows him as he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party where a CIA operative recruits him for an unusual mission.

It will make any Nicholas Cage fan reminisce, as it portrays him taking on some of his past iconic roles through the action-packed mission.

The cast of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

In Lily's last tribute to the comedy, as the crew celebrated it in Austin's SXSW festival, she thanked the actor, affectionately calling him King Cage, for: "Being the best actor father and hero!!"

Her mom also shared pictures from the event, writing of her daughter: "So proud of you, @lily_sheen. My beautiful, brilliant baby is in this FANTASTIC, electric, vibrant, hilarious movie." She further described it as: "Bonkers and amazing and everyone is wonderful but obviously she's my favourite."

