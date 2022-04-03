Kate Beckinsale sets the record straight and calls out bullies in new photo The star is ready to dispel any and all rumors

Kate Beckinsale strikes again! The star undoubtedly knows how to elicit a response from fans, be it for her hilarious shenanigans with her cat Clive, or her incredible looks.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale declares herself 'off the market' with unexpected photo

The actress' latest look undoubtedly set pulses racing, but some fans weren't entirely pleased. Kate however was quick to clarify the issue at hand, the second time this week she's cheekily shut down rumors.

The bombshell wowed fans as she detailed what her Friday night looked like. Clad in a form-fitting mini romper with scalloped edges, she took a video of herself applying shiny lip gloss. A bag of food from In-n-Out stood on the edge of the camera and her cat was walking in front of it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate sets pulses racing in neon push-up bra

MORE: Kate Beckinsale wows fans with sultry dress as she spends time with unexpected star

Clive, of course, was also wearing his own outfit, a striped t-shirt, one of many costumes his mom routinely dresses him up in. She captioned the video with: "Little slice of Friday night, animal style," an apparent nod to the popular In-n-Out sauce and topping combination.

Things however took a dark turn when she posted another clip of her getting ready on her Instagram Stories, one where she puts on a long, white faux fur coat.

Kate was quick to dispel any rumors about her wearing real fur, and called out bullies threatening her for it, writing: "Clive's coat is real fur, mine is faux, just for those of you whose weekend was inconvenienced by having to tell me to kill myself." She offered fans extra proof by posting a photo of the inside tag of her fabulous coat, which emphasized that the fur was in fact faux.

A glimpse at Kate getting ready for her Friday night

The mom-of-one has been dispelling rumors left and right these days, or at least attempting to assuage them.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shares sentimental tribute to her mother in incredible new video

MORE: Kate Beckinsale has fans seeing double in risque denim look

At the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, the star was spotted spending quite some time with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa throughout the night, and a photo of them standing close together with her wearing his jacket quickly made the rounds on the Internet.

The cheeky photo

She seemed to address the dating rumors sparked with yet another amusing social media post where she confirmed that she was now "off the market."

She captioned a picture of herself kissing a life-size photo of none other than herself with: "Am off the market. Feel free to stop speculating. We are exclusive and very happy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.