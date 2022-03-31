Kate Beckinsale declares herself 'off the market' with unexpected photo The actress may have found 'the one'

Kate Beckinsale has found the perfect partner and it turns out this person has been there for her all along!

The Guilty Party star put her sense of humor front and center when she revealed she's off the market with an amusing social media post.

Kate shared a snapshot of herself cozying up to her "exclusive" date and you won't believe who it is.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale reveals surprise under her oversized skirt

In the image, the mom-of-one was glammed up in her Oscars gown and leaning in for a kiss with a life-size photo of herself!

She captioned the post: "Am off the market. Feel free to stop speculating. We are exclusive and very happy."

Kate later removed the image but not before it could muster up thousands of likes and comments from fans who love her quirky personality.

Kate had fun teasing her new relationship

In reality, it appears Kate is actually very much single following a string of relationships over the years.

She has a daughter, Lily, with her ex-partner, Michael Sheen, who she has remained friends with throughout the years.

Kate was also married to director Len Wiseman who she divorced in 2016 after 11 years of marriage.

Kate shares her daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen

The Underworld actress also dated comedian, Pete Davidson, 28, in 2019, who is twenty years younger than she is.

After the romance ended, she opened up about the age difference and the difficult stigmas attached to being an older woman dating a younger man.

"It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who is having any fun at all," she told Women's Health. "And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying — because I never am — but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Omigod, I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'"

