Inside Miranda Lambert's $60 million fortune — and it's not just her music

Miranda Lambert is happy for many reasons. The country star and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, January 26, 2026. Just one day later, Miranda closed a major deal with Sony Music Publishing.

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the three time Grammy-winner sold her catalog to Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Domain Capital Group. While the exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, it's believed that Miranda earned quite a lot for the sale.

As the Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: "Miranda is real in every sense of the word. Her authenticity sets her apart and has made her a trailblazing songwriter whose voice and songs have shaped modern country music. We are honored to partner with Pete and Domain to champion her incredible songs and continue to support her as she chases her dreams to new heights."

© Wanda June Home Miranda is a horse girl at heart

So, how did Miranda amass her estimated $60 million net worth? Here's everything HELLO! knows about the country singer's impressive earnings and business empire.

Miranda's humble beginnings

Miranda was born on November 10, 1983 in Longview, Texas to Rick and Bev Lambert. Her early life was a lesson in financial volatility. Her parents were private investigators who lost everything during the Texas oil crash of the mid-1980s. This period of near-homelessness in Lindale, Texas, defined her professional drive.

© Instagram Miranda met her husband on the set of Good Morning America

"I wrote my first song at 14 and it was about growing up in our small town of Lindale," Miranda told Franklin Lifestyle. "My childhood has shown up in my music through the years."

Her lucrative music career

After releasing her self-titled debut album, Miranda appeared on the singing competition show Nashville Star. She finished third and her career was launched. In 2003, she signed with Epic Records, beginning a partnership with Sony that has spanned over two decades and 10 consecutive Top 10 albums.

Miranda and her late horses

At the beginning of her career, she toured with country music legends Keith Urban and George Strait. Miranda's albums Kerosene and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend went platinum and reached number six on the Billboard 200. As of 2026, she holds the record for the most Academy of Country Music Awards in history, a legacy that significantly increased the market of her catalog.

In 2016 alone, Miranda made $18 million through her international touring footprint and her business ventures. However, her current $60 million net worth is driven by the many brands she owns, like Casa Rosa – the first female country artist-owned bar on Nashville's famous Broadway strip.

© Billboard via Getty Images She and George Strait performed together in July 2025

She also owns a "one-of-a-kind boutique located in her hometown" called The Pink Pistol, has her own clothing line, Idyllwind, and a brand of wine with the Red 55 Winery imprint. Miranda's wealth only grew when she sold her catalog.

The singer puts her net worth to use. In 2016, she bought a sprawling 400-acre farm near Primm Springs, roughly an hour's drive south of Nashville, Tennessee for $3.5 million. The massive property features three residences and a private lake. She now lives on the farm with her husband.

© Instagram Miranda's happy place is at home

Aside from that, Miranda is charitable. In 2009, she opened the MuttNation Foundation with her mom to aid rescue animals and shelters. By 2026, the foundation has raised over $1 million for animal welfare. Five years later, she launched the Redemption Ranch, a shelter in Oklahoma where she lived with her ex-husband Blake Shelton.