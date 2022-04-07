Miranda Lambert delights fans with new update on her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency The country superstar has an exciting year ahead

Miranda Lambert left behind a busy 2021, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon!

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband Brendan for exciting reason

In fact, this year is set to be even busier for the country superstar, as she announced earlier in the month the news of her new Las Vegas Residency.

And on Wednesday, Miranda delighted fans after revealing that more tickets for the shows would be on sale on April 7.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood pays heartfelt tribute to 'sister' Miranda Lambert

"In queso you're wondering, @iheartradio is airing a live show from @casarosanashville to celebrate my new Las Vegas Residency. Tune in tomorrow… And tickets for the residency go onsale April 7," she wrote alongside a photo of herself at her popular restaurant, Casa Rosa.

MORE: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance - exclusive

MORE: Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood join Blake Shelton as CMA confirms awards show performers

Fans were quick to show the singer their support with congratulatory messages. "Can't wait!" one wrote, while another commented: "This is so exciting." A third added: "How fun! Can't wait."

Miranda Lambert shared an exciting new update about her Las Vegas residency

Miranda's upcoming residency was announced on April 1, and will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from September 23, and run for 24 shows.

MORE: Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

MORE: Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

"This is a whole different leap for me," she told USA Today of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo. Not only is Miranda - who recently took home the Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year - preparing for her residency, but is going on tour too with Little Big Town.

The award-winning country star is set for a busy year

This kicks off on May 6, just a week after the release of her eighth studio album, Palamino. Even though she's working non-stop, the singer believes that this year is the right time for her residency.

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks like a goddess in a figure-hugging gold gown

MORE: Miranda Lambert makes huge career announcement as she reveals Las Vegas residency

Telling USA Today, she explained: "I've been touring since Kerosene in 2005, and it seems like the time to do something different.

Miranda has a legion of fans around the world

"There are so many (up and coming) artists out there, so we'll get out of the way and go to Vegas. It's almost like passing the torch. And I hope I get some new eyeballs from people who have never seen me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.