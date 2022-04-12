Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian jokes he is 'bummed' after tennis star posts wedding photos without him The tennis ace attended Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding at the weekend

Serena Williams was one of the many star-studded guests that attended Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $3million wedding over the weekend, and the tennis star has now delighted fans with pictures from the big event.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-one shared a series of stunning photos of herself taken ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola's rehearsal dinner, which took place on Friday.

For the first night of festivities, the 40-year-old dazzled in a metallic mini long-sleeved dress by Balmain.

In the photos shared with her nearly 15 million followers, Serena could be seen posing alongside her sister Venus, who stunned in a mini red dress, as well as good friend Amber Ridinger and even her daughter with Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia.

Serena Williams chose a Balmain dress for Brooklyn and Nicola's rehearsal dinner

"My sister @venuswilliams and close friends wedding weekend. Congrats @nicolaannepeltz and @brooklynpeltzbeckham on finding true love," Serena captioned the shots.

Missing from the snaps was Alexis, who was quick to express his feelings in the comments section.

"I'm really bummed you didn't include that photo of 'us'," he joked, alongside several laughing emojis.

Fans loved his comment, with many liking it and others commenting back. "I am camping here awaiting the response," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "The 'us' photo probably is the special one and she'll post it separate."

The tennis star's daughter Olympia photobombed her photo session

Serena is yet to share snaps from the big day. For the wedding ceremony, the tennis ace donned a gorgeous electric pink gown and while she was not pictured with her husband, she was snapped in good company alongside Eva Longoria and Derek Blasberg.

Taking to her Stories following the big party at Nicola's parents' $103million family estate in Palm Beach, Serena revealed she was all partied out.

"It's so time for me to go to bed right now. I'm like, "go to bed Serena, go to bed!" I just need an intervention on sleep. Goodnight!" she said in a Story posted at 4am.