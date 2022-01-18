Serena Williams' daughter, four, shows off incredible backhand - and wow Another star is born!

Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, is following in her famous mom's footsteps and she's unbelievable.

The tennis champion posted a clip of the four-year-old practicing her backhand on Instagram.

In the video, Olympia takes a swing at the ball and connects with power. Wearing a tracksuit and sneakers, the little girl looked like a mini version of Serena.

WATCH: Serena Williams jokes her daughter may be a 'baby mozart'

The clip was also shared on Olympia's Instagram feed with the caption: "Practice makes progress." Serena's sister Venus couldn't wait to comment and wrote: "It's Oracene all over again," making reference to their mom, who was also their coach when they were younger.

Fans rushed to share how impressed they were and added: "Lil champ in the making already working hard," and, "wow she's amazing".

This is by far the first tennis lesson Serena has given her daughter. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she decided to introduce her to the sport.

Fans were blown away by OIympia's tennis talent

"She's a perfectionist on the court. I'm not quite sure where she got that from, but yeah, she loves it," she told Stephen Colbert. "I never thought I would let my daughter play tennis, but then during this pandemic, it was the only thing that we could do safely so I'm like, well, tennis it is."

Surprisingly, Serena also admitted that a career in tennis wouldn't be her ideal job for her daughter.

Olympia loves tennis!

"It's all consuming. It's stressful. It's a lot of work. It's a huge commitment, and it might be a little dab of pressure on her," she said.

"I wouldn't naturally put her in it, but if that was something that she wanted to do, I would absolutely be like, 'Oh my gosh, you should totally do that,'. And I'd be rooting for her and supporting her, but it wouldn't be the first thing that I would do."

