Christine Lampard enjoys pretty coffee date ahead of 43rd birthday celebrations

Christine Lampard gave fans a little glimpse into her day off as she headed to London's pretty café, Peggy Porschen Cakes.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Loose Women star shared a snapshot of her coffee which featured a pretty heart. "All you need is coffee love [heart emoji] #peggyporschen," she simply remarked.

Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

The picture came moments after she congratulated her husband Frank Lampard on his new appointment at Everton. It was confirmed at the start of the week that the former footballer will become the team's new manager.

Christine met Frank, 43, at Pride of Britain back in 2009, and then tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015. They have since welcomed two children together; three-year-old Patricia and little Freddie, who turns one next month.

The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine uploaded this sweet snap from her coffee date

Although the couple are the perfect parents to their two young children, Christine has insisted that they're not planning on welcoming a third. During a candid conversation with the Sunday Telegraph, the star confessed: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

She then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman. "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable," Christine explained.

The couple have been together since 2009

"I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

The Loose Women panellist went on to confess that IVF was not an option after watching her friends go through it themselves. "I had friends who were going through IVF and I knew how traumatic that whole journey could be," she added. "I didn't think I had it in me to go through that."

