Christine and Frank Lampard's never-pictured cosy second home - details

Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard and her football manager husband Frank have a second home in Liverpool that doesn't feature on their social media accounts.

Christine, Frank, and their two children Patricia and Freddie have a beautiful family home in London which is their main place of residence, however, they also have another property in Liverpool because of Frank's job as manager of Premier League club Everton.

While the home hasn't yet featured on either of their Instagram feeds, if their London pad is anything to go by it'll be immaculate.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Christine mentioned her new home in the North which the family have presumably had since Frank commenced his new position at the Merseyside team.

The couple's London home is pretty beautiful

"We've navigated through. It's a lovely change of scenery [in Liverpool] and it's nice to have a bit of greenery around us. We’ve got a place up there with a cot and a wee bed. You get used to it and it's not actually a big deal," she told the publication.

But she also made clear that London was still the family's home, and she wouldn't be relocating the whole family permanently.

Frank's new job requires him to be in Liverpool

She explained: "Well, you just can't [uproot the whole family]. Our home is here [in London], certainly at the minute anyway, because Patricia has her little classes and I’ve got my stuff."

As well as Christine and Frank's children, they also have Frank's children Luna, 16, and Isla, 14 from a previous relationship to consider.

Christine opened up about her bond with her stepdaughters

In the same interview, Christine also opened up about her two stepdaughters and their close bond. Of when she first met them, she recalled: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'"

She added: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

