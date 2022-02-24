Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby in January

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of the newborn, until now.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares heartbreaking tribute after sad family loss

On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her newborn's bedroom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Love Story

The picture simply revealed a selection of teddy bears with an idol of baby Sri Krishna stood against a window, but fans loved the tiny glimpse inside and quickly reacted to the snap.

READ: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's $20million mansion is the perfect family home – details

RELATED: 12 celebrities who've candidly discussed their fertility struggles: from IVF to surrogacy

"So many teddies and Hare Krishna," one noted, whilst a second added: "Love that setting really."

Priyanka shared a picture of some teddy bears

A third wondered: "Are those for the baby? Would love to see some photos of the little baba."

Others simply labelled her the "most beautiful mummy" and congratulated her on the recent arrival.

Priyanka and Nick shared the happy news that they welcomed a baby via surrogate last month, posting the same statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

It read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Tagging her husband, Priyanka concluded: "Thank you so much."

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a selection of photos taken recently

The couple have been married since 2018, and their fans often asked them if they were planning to start a family, with Priyanka addressing having children in an interview with The Times in December 2021.

She was asked if she wanted "a cricket team"-worthy number of children one day to which she responded. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she laughed.

She also said in an interview for Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, published days before announcing she had become a mom, that children are "a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens".