David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news The ABC World News Tonight host is incredibly popular!

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States.

And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.

The program had a staggering 7.93million total viewers this past week alone.

The news follows shortly after David made a surprise return to Good Morning America at the start of the week via a video tribute to Robin Roberts.

Robin is celebrating 20 years on the ABC morning show and David was there to pay tribute to her along with the rest of the GMA family.

"Your strength, your light, lifts us all," he told the 61-year-old, as he joined the likes of Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and celebrity guests such as Jennifer Garner in the footage.

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir has ranked in the top ratings spot

David's career highlights have been aplenty too. He knew he wanted to work in the news industry from an early age, which was only encouraged by his close-knit family.

David was born in Syracuse, New York, to his father and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

David is a popular journalist and TV personality

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it.

The ABC star knew he wanted to be a journalist from a young age

Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

When he isn't working, David enjoys nothing more than spending time relaxing at home in New York City with his beloved pet dog Axel.

