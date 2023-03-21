David Muir looks so different in photo from his first day at work The 20/20 host has a celebrated career as a news journalist and anchor

What a difference a few decades makes! David Muir had high hopes for a career in news journalism from a young age and that meant he kickstarted his dreams early.

The ABC anchor opened up about how he got his start in the business during an interview with Rachael Ray and the photo he shared is amazing.

In the image, a teenage David sat proudly at a news desk, looking nervous but excited.

He explained: "I was 13-years-old, I had written to the local news people in my town and they began writing back to me and that was my first visit to the TV station.

"I began interning, carrying the tripods, and the equipment. They hired me out of college. That was where my first job was, Channel 5 in Syracuse.

"It paid off. I was so happy, I would fetch the Cokes out of the Coke machine. I'd sit there and study the anchors at the anchor desk."

David interned at a local TV channel when he was 13 years old

His dedication to his craft led him to a deserving career as one of America's most loved news anchors.

Despite his parent's divorce when he was a young boy, both his mother and his father ensured they nurtured his passion.

He built his own news station from cardboard boxes in his living room, and he never missed the evening news.

David has worked unbelievably hard to get where he is today

"I didn’t care. I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news," he told People.

He spent any extra time he had interning and is forever grateful to his dad, Ronald Muir, and mom, Pat Mills, for driving him to his ventures.

David opened up in an interview with Syracuse.com and said: "One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

