David Muir is no stranger to challenging work situations but his latest move had fans seriously worried.

The World News Tonight star has flown to Ukraine to report on the tragic war situation with Russia.

MORE: David Muir shares rare glimpse into home life with new photo

David took to Instagram to update his followers with a heartbreaking update as he tried to draw attention to the children who have been displaced during the conflict with Russia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach is suprised by David Muir

Alongside a heartbreaking photo of him talking to a young mother and her baby in a dark room, he wrote: "Oksana and 7 month old Alexander. 4.3 million Ukrainian children now displaced. More than half of all children in Ukraine. @unicef #ukraine @estherdcastillejo @karamea @jamiebbaker."

MORE: David Muir inundated with praise as he shares historic exclusive interview with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

READ: David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

His post was met with sympathy as fans rushed to send their support and to thank him for his work bringing light to such a tragic scenario.

David is reporting on the tragic situation in Ukraine

Many also worried for his safety and wrote: "Stay safe David and all journalists that are risking their lives," and, "My heart goes out to all in the Ukraine. Thank you David for reporting. Stay safe and well. The ABC team is doing an awesome job," and a third said: "Such heartbreaking reports. Please stay safe, David."

David has left the safety of the studios in New York to report on the harrowing situation.

MORE: David Muir's dashing dad Ronald Muir is his double in remarkable throwback photo

MORE: World News Tonight's David Muir looks so different in photo from his first day at work

He achieved a major career milestone recently, by speaking with Ukraine's President Zelenkyy for an exclusive historic interview.

David is putting himself in a dangerous situation to report on the war

Amid sharing the difficult interview, the television journalist was inundated with support for his broadcast as people sent emotional messages to Ukraine and its people through his comment section.

David has gone above and beyond to cover the war, spending time on the Ukraine-Poland border and sharing his heartbreaking reporting with his half a million followers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.