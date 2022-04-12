Today star Sheinelle Jones and Gayle King celebrate 'divas' with fun night out The friends enjoying a 'dining with divas' gala

Sheinelle Jones has shared a fun picture of her recent night out with friends, including CBS' Gayle King.

MORE: CBS Morning stars Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson share hilarious video with fans

The picture was taken from the Dining with the Divas event at New York's Apollo Theater, and saw Sheinelle with Gayle and friends posing for the selfie. She used a filter that included the Stevie Wonder song 'Isn't She Lovely?' as the group beamed with big smiles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today star Sheinelle Jones shares picture of fun night out with Gayle King

Today Show star Sheinelle wore a stunning bold floral jumpsuit for the occasion while Gayle rocked a fun red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

The event took place last week, and Gayle mentioned it the following day on air as she has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife.

MORE: Sheinelle Jones celebrates incredible achievement live on Today

MORE: Sheinelle Jones shines a light on co-star following a big change at work

The pair met at the lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!"

"I am finally finally meeting Mrs. Burleson in person, I practically did a happy dance," replied Gayle as the pair waved into the camera, who then joked: "She said, 'You hang out with my husband every morning. I go, 'I don't hang out with people's husbands!'"

Sheinelle rocked a gorgeous floral jumpsuit

The video aired on Gayle and Nate's morning show CBS Mornings on Friday, and Gayle continued: "Honest to God I did a happy dance, I looked at the name tag and said, 'Is that really you?'

"And it was so nice to meet her, and she invited me over to the house for a meal and I said, 'I don't cook but I am a very good eater.'"

Former NFL star Nate joined the show in August 2021, alongside Gayle and Tony Dokoupil.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.