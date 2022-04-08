CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment 

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!"

"I am finally finally meeting Mrs. Burleson in person, I practically did a happy dance," replied Gayle as the pair waved into the camera, who then joked: "She said, 'You hang out with my husband every morning. I go, 'I don't hang out with people's husbands!'"

WATCH: Gayle King overjoyed to finally meet Nate Burleson's wife, Atoya

The video aired on Gayle and Nate's morning show CBS Mornings on Friday, and Gayle continued: "Honest to God I did a happy dance, I looked at the name tag and said, 'Is that really you?'

"And it was so nice to meet her, and she invited me over to the house for a meal and I said, 'I don't cook but I am a very good eater.'"

Former NFL star Nate joined the show in August 2021, alongside Gayle and Tony Dokoupil.

The three have become good friends, and earlier in March Gayle shared a series of brilliant pictures of herself as she ran through the airport having just landed in New York City from Washington DC - only to bump into Nate and Tony, all of whom were on separate flights.

Gayle 'finally' met Atoya

Gayle captioned her post of the epic coincidence with: "Yep this just happened! Just landed from DC ran right into @nateburleson at LaGuardia heading to Syracuse minutes later ran into @tonydokoupil heading to Minneapolis!

"We 'be' working hard @cbsmornings… My fav last [picture] check out Nate's expression you could tell he was thrilled to see me!!! What are the odds we'd all be there same time, same place? So fun!"

Just as Gayle was landing in LaGuardia Airport, she was pleasantly surprised by none other than her co-host, Nate, who was, alternatively, leaving New York City, and headed to Syracuse.

The trio back in the CBS studios

The broadcast journalist shared a play by play on Instagram of both of their total shock to see one another, quickly sharing a hug before continuing to travel with their respective entourage.

Unbeknownst to Gayle, she was in for yet another crazy surprise just minutes later: her other co-star.

She hilariously revealed that she also ran into Tony at the airport, catching him as he was headed to Minneapolis. The star shared sweet pictures of Tony raising his hand in a "what are you doing here?" gesture

