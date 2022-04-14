Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals curious work habit as she shares behind-the-scenes glimpse from latest project A creature of habit indeed

Some things never change for Catherine Zeta-Jones. It's been a while since the star was last on a film set, her last project having been 2016's comedy Dad's Army, but some work traditions remain the same.

The actress took fans behind-the-scenes as she worked on a new project, and detailed her longtime habits while on set.

She shared a candid selfie video from an impressive kitchen, taking viewers along as she enjoyed her well-deserved lunch break.

WATCH: Catherine teases daughter Carys in sweet clip

Catherine gave fans a glimpse of what she gets up to during her down time, which apparently has been the same for decades. She appeared listing ingredients, revealing to fans what has always been her go-to lunch.

"It's lunch time on set…" she began the video with, as she raised towards the camera a plastic carton full of salad greens.

She went on to search through her bag of ingredients, listing them one by one as she took them out and showed them. It seems like her preferred meal while on set is a tuna salad of sorts, as she listed olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a tin of tuna, cucumber, two tomatoes, and an apple.

Catherine's behind-the-scenes glimpse

The clip concluded with her looking at the camera and saying: "That's it. I miss you," with a pout on her face. The post was captioned with: "Lunch on set. A creature of habit, this has been and will be it for the foreseeable future."

The No Reservations star looked fabulous as her flawless skin glowed through her glamorous make-up. She wore a navy button-down shirt with white stripes, styles with a chic, slicked back bun.

Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas on the red carpet

The mom-of-two will next star in Tim Burton's highly anticipated Addams Family spin-off, a television series titled Wednesday, following the Addams daughter's "years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents."

While Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 film, is set to appear, actress Jenna Ortega is cast for the moody role. Catherine will play none other than the Addams family matriarch, Morticia Addams.

