Catherine Zeta-Jones shocks lookalike daughter in new video

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, has two children with her husband Michael Douglas, 77 - Dylan, 21, and Carys, 18 – and on Wednesday the actress delighted fans with a video with her youngest.

The clip showed Catherine and Carys in bed together with the star teasing her daughter about her cuddly toy. "This rancid rat has been with us for far too long," she jested. "It's time for him to find another home." Carys, with a shocked look on her face pleaded: "No, no!"

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones teases her daughter while led in bed

Catherine used to toy bunny to cover her face, and after a while the pair burst into giggles together. "Back in college, and I so miss torturing my daughter," the actress captioned the clip.

"Bunny got to go hit the road Jack," joked one user and: "Too funny!" penned another. Many decided to leave laughing face emojis on the clip to express their enjoyment.

The family have a close bond

The bed that the mother-daughter duo were relaxing in could be at their family home and it features white sheets and an embossed white cushion.

The family have a glorious residence in Westchester County, New York which Architectural Digest have reported that they acquired for £3.6million ($4.5million) back in 2019.

When Carys moved away to college last year, her mother shared an emotional post. "Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos, don't tell her I posted this," she wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

When Carys graduated high school both parents remarked at how proud they were of her. Catherine wrote: "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

Carys, 18, now attends college

Meanwhile, Michael gushed: "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad."

Michael and Catherine have been married for more than two decades. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 21-year marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

