Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman dons crop top and leather skirt for night out with Nicole Scherzinger Lauren and good friend Terri Seymour headed out to support the singer

Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman had a special Monday night as she and her good friend Terri Seymour headed out to support Nicole Scherzinger at one of her LA shows.

The ladies dressed to the nines, with Lauren opting for a black crop top and leather skirt and Terri donning a sparkly top and trousers, as they headed to The Sun Rose in West Hollywood's Pendry Hotel for one of Nicole's special performances.

WATCH: Terri Seymour and Lauren Silverman dance to Nicole Scherzinger's new song

"Such a great night watching our @nicolescherzinger perform. Sooo good, that voice!! #LaurenSilverman," Terri wrote on her Instagram, alongside a picture of herself next to Nicole and Lauren.

In her Stories, Terri shared several clips showing Nicole singing her heart out and her and Lauren gleefully dancing to her songs.

Terri shared several photos from their fun night out

The former X Factor judge performed for three days in a row and announced her new EP The Warrior to those in attendance as well as debuting her brand new song titled Never Going Back.

Addressing the audience at the gig, the former Pussycat Doll star revealed: "I've been doing some writing lately, working on this album."

According to The Sun, the singer then performed her new song which included very heartfelt lyrics. "I've been underestimated, undermined, underrated. If you only knew what it takes every day just to defeat it.

The friends showed off their dance moves on Terri's Stories

"See you don't know where I came from, you don't know what I'm made of, you don't know.

"If you ain't living my story, then you ain't living my glory...I ain't never going back. I've come too far for this, I fought too hard to miss."

Taking to her Instagram following the shows, Nicole told her fans: "I've felt so alive being on stage again, these last few show days have been remarkable thank you LA."