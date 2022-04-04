Nicole Scherzinger shares jaw-dropping new photos in cheeky bikini The singer certainly is a water baby

Nicole Scherzinger certainly had quite the start to the week based on her latest social media post as she shared some breathtaking new photographs.

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of herself frolicking in the water in a barely there patterned bikini, photographed from a distance as she danced around.

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger gets fans talking with bikini video

The two-piece showed off her extremely toned figure as she added a message with her pictures, saying: "Have a cheeky week everyone!"

"Wishing you…swipe right to find out," she added, with a swipe revealing an image from the seashore reading "love peace happiness."

Her fans in the comments section immediately began to gush over her snapshots, with many simply bombarding her with flame and heart emojis.

One wrote: "Suns out, buns out," with another saying: "Amazing body Nicole! Each day better and better!" A third also added: "Wow you can't stop being so perfect can you???"

Nicole wished her fans a happy Monday with a series of bikini photos

Nicole has already started delighting fans with her return to TV screens, returning as one of the judges on the latest season of The Masked Singer.

The former Pussycat Dolls star had something special to celebrate over the weekend, though, that being her longtime boyfriend Thom Evans' birthday.

Nicole posted a picture of herself with her former rugby player boyfriend as they both were dressed in all white, posing for a stunning photograph, surrounded by the sun and sea.

"Happy birthday @te11 Thankyou for making me and this world so happy with your gorgeous light, love, talent and abs! And for being my real life Superman! I love you very much," she playfully wrote for him.

The singer recently celebrated her boyfriend's birthday

The former X Factor judge and her 37-year-old partner have been together since 2019 and have been inseparable ever since, constantly featuring on each others' social media and even taking some lavish trips together.

