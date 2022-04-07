Nicole Scherzinger poses in daring red gown with dangerously high slit The Masked Singer judge is rocking that blonde

Nicole Scherzinger is just as adept at pulling out jaw-dropping fashion statements in swimsuits as she is in more couture garments, as evidenced by her new social media post.

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of herself posing in an elegant red gown that featured a dramatic raised shoulder.

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger's stunning transformation will leave you shook

The red-hot outfit featured a gathered and pleated construction of the fabric and a slit that went all the way up her toned legs.

Nicole finished the look off with a pair of black high heels, matching lace-up gloves, light make-up, and her new blonde locks, that she has been pulling off to aplomb.

"Lady in red, with blonde hair. Who am I!?" she teased, including the emoji of the dancing woman she represented. But fans were immediately left shook by her new look.

"When you think a flame can't get hotter," one wrote, with another saying: "She is an icon.. a legend..she is the moment. Her name is Nicole."

Nicole posed up a storm in a structured red gown

A third quipped: "The best Bond Girl I ever seen," with one even adding: "This dress looks absolutely stunning on you," and many could only show their appreciation with heart and flame emojis.

The TV judge gave fans a taste of her new blonde locks with a few other photographs she shared over the week, showing off just how much the look really suited her.

For one set, appearing in a revealing shot while just wearing her new do strewn across her face in wet locks with a bold studded make-up look, she posed to fans the question: "Black & white or Color," with two sets of photographs.

Immediately, fans were left divided as they couldn't choose, with one even saying: "All of the above and always fire, of course!"

The singer went completely blonde for new photographs

A second wrote: "Blonde hair really suits you babe," with another adding: "She can wear everything she's so stunning!"

