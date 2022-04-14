Tom Brady reveals surprising new project, leaving fans joking over past wardrobe malfunction Tom's fans wanted to know if they were 'rip proof'

Tom Brady may be returning to the NFL after a short-lived retirement but that doesn't mean he's slowing down on other projects.

The father-of-three has now launched a new golf collection under his Brady brand, featuring "high performance polos to the perfect golf pant and shorts, and Zero Weight layers".

WATCH: Tom Brady splits his pants playing golf

But fans were all quick to make the same joke, asking if the pants are "rip proof".

"Everyone knows when I’m not playing football, you’ll probably find me on the links," Tom shared. "When I started @bradybrand the GOLF collection was one of my top priorities. Now you can get everything you need to go low and stay comfortable, all in one place.

"We built in protection from the sun, wind, and rain, along with rip-stop construction for prolonged durability, so you can stay fully focused on your game."

"You really trying to brand golf pants after everyone saw your tighty whiteys on national TV," exclaimed one fan as others simply asked: "Do the pants rip?"

In May 2020 Tom took part in a charity match with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Peyton Manning. But after he wowed fans and onlookers by making a birdie from 150 yards out, he bent over to retrieve the ball and split his pants.

Tom left fans surprised and delighted in mid-March when he revealed that he would be returning to football, just weeks after announcing his retirement.

The NFL star took to Twitter to share a heartfelt statement, revealing that he felt his place was still on the football field and he was not ready to become a spectator.

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in his incredible career

He wrote: "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now."

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he concluded.

