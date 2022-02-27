Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrate sweet milestone with tributes to one another See the behind-the-scenes throwback

Congratulations are in order for Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady! The couple just celebrated a major milestone with an adorable picture on Instagram.

The two shared a heartwarming picture from their wedding day, to commemorate their thirteenth wedding anniversary.

They both shared the same black and white picture on their Instagram profiles with heartfelt tributes to one another.

Gisele and Tom were inundated with praising comments after they shared the wedding photo, which features the couple grabbing each other by their waist as the football player kisses his model wife on her forehead and she holds a stunning flower arrangement.

The supermodel looks absolutely radiant as her voluminous hair, adorned with a large flower, falls down her back. She is wearing a sparkly dress with spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline.

The romantic throwback

She captioned the stunning photo with: "Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo!" Tom posted the same photo with the caption: "13 years ago, we both said 'I do'...and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary."

Gisele and Tom's stunning nuptials

The stars were showered with congratulations in each of their comment sections, with GMA's Michael Strahan commenting: "Happy Anniversary Kids!" and former Victoria's Secret executive Ed Razek writing: "You are the happiest couple I know Tom, and I couldn’t be happier for you both and your remarkable family."

Gisele and Tom were married in 2009, holding their ceremony in a Santa Monica, California church. The small and intimate celebration later continued with a party at the couple's house. They have two kids together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian Lake, nine.

