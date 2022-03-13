Tom Brady reveals surprise return to football in heartfelt statement The NFL star is not bowing out yet

Tom Brady left fans surprised and delighted when he revealed that he would be returning to football after announcing his retirement.

MORE: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrate sweet milestone with tributes to one another

The NFL star took to Twitter to share a heartfelt statement, revealing that he felt his place was still on the football field and he was not ready to become a spectator.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady's Tampa Bay win Super Bowl

He wrote: "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he concluded.

MORE: Tom Brady reacts to his wife Gisele and daughter twinning in adorable snap

Immediately many fans took to the comments to express their happiness but also their surprise as the announcement came quite suddenly.

"So you're telling me you UNRETIRED," one wrote, with another adding: "I knew there was absolutely no way ultra competitive Tom Brady was going out on a loss and at the top of his game."

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Tom revealed he would be returning to the NFL

However, a third also said: "YES THE GOAT IS BACK," with another replying: "LET'S GO THE GOAT IS BACK!!!!" and many others repeating the sentiment.

The sports icon had announced his retirement from the NFL with another emotional statement back in February.

MORE: Tom Brady makes heartbreaking comment about 2022 Super Bowl after NFL retirement

MORE: How Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan reacted to his last ever Super Bowl win

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

The sports star announced his retirement in February

He even paid tribute to his wife Gisele and his three children, saying: "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.