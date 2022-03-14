Gisele Bundchen's incredible message to Tom Brady following shock unretirement has fans talking The model is his biggest supporter

Gisele Bundchen was very supportive of her husband Tom Brady's retirement two months ago, but on Sunday, the NFL star made the shock decision to unretire.

Taking to his social, the father-of-three shared two pictures, one of his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and another of his model wife Gisele and with their children Vivian and Benjamin and his child with ex Bridget Moynahan, Jack.

Captioning the beautiful shots, he shockingly announced his unretirement.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now.

Tom Brady thanked his family for the support as he made the decision to unretire

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible."

He added: "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG."

His wife, who had been vocal about his retirement, was quick to comment, unsurprisingly supporting his decision.

Tom shares two children with Gisele, Vivian and Benjamin, and Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan

"Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" she wrote. Her message was quickly liked by nearly ten thousand people, and many thanked her for her support.

"We all appreciate your support to support Tom," one wrote, whilst another added: "Thank you Gisele!! You have given us such a gift! We are so grateful."

A third added: "Thank you @gisele and family."

At the time of his retirement announcement, Gisele released a statement in which she said: "What a ride my love! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

She went on to call Tom "the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met" before speaking about his future.

"I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring," she said, adding: "There is nothing you can't achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I'm as excited as you are for what the future holds!"