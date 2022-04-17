David Beckham delights fans with adorable Easter message The former footballer is a doting dad-of-four

Things in the Beckham household have been rather hectic after David and Victoria Beckham saw their eldest son Brooklyn marry Nicola Peltz at a lavish wedding last week in Palm Beach, Florida.

A week on from the epic celebrations and things have certainly gone down a gear for the bank holiday weekend, as the former football star shared the most adorable Easter update on Saturday - and fans cannot get enough.

Taking to his Instagram feed, David posted a video of himself sharing a carrot with daughter Harper's new bunny Coco, whom the family welcomed in February.

Captioning the video, he wrote: "Happy Easter weekend from the Beckhams & Coco @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

David posted the photo to his 72.3 Instagram followers

In the clip, David could be seen lying on the floor with the family pet and wearing an army green hat and yellow T-shirt.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the adorable update. One follower commented: "Happy Easter!!"

A second penned: "Omg bunneh!" with a heart-eyes emoji. A fourth simply penned: "David" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Another comment read: "Unbelievable."

Brooklyn Beckham married fiancé Nicola Peltz last Saturday

On Monday, David also had fans obsessing after he posted a gorgeous photo to his Instagram feed of him and wife Victoria walking down the aisle at the Peltz-Beckham wedding.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Looking good Mrs. Beckham @victoriabeckham thank you @dior & @mrkimjones."

In the photo, the husband-and-wife duo looked incredible as David donned a black Dior suit and Victoria wore a floor-length metallic grey gown of her own design.

Friends and fans were excited to comment on the couple and flooded the comments with their messages.

Artistic director of Dior mens Kim Jones wrote: "Love you @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham" with three red love hearts.

Fellow Spice Girl to VB, Emma Bunton penned: "Absolutely beautiful @victoriabeckham." Hairstylist Ken Paves replied with two black hearts.

Vicky Pattison wrote: "Wow." One fan replied: "Absolutely Stunning." A second penned: "looking great guys."

