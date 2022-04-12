David Beckham's last-minute wardrobe change at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding revealed The father-of-the-groom matched with his youngest sons

David Beckham delighted his followers weeks before his son Brooklyn's wedding to fiancée Nicola Peltz when he revealed his suit for the big day.

In the snap, which he shared with his 72 million followers on Instagram, the proud father-of-the-groom looked dapper in a black tuxedo jacket and matching trousers. He completed the look with a dark tie, a black pocket square, and shiny round pointed shoes.

"Creating special memories. Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted," he captioned the photo then.

At the time, his fans went wild over his look, with many calling him "the sexiest man alive".

David posed with a different suit ahead of the wedding

However, on Brooklyn and Nicola's big day, the father-of-four opted for a completely different look.

On Saturday, David matched his sons, Romeo and Cruz, in a one-button suit jacket with shiny lapels, matching trousers, and no pocket square.

The former footballer also swapped the dark tie for a black bow tie and wore shoes with a pointier end. The men's suits were created by Dior's Kim Jones, a friend of the family.

David and his youngest sons, Romeo and Cruz, matched at Brooklyn's wedding

Groom Brooklyn's suit was slightly different from his dad and brothers, comprising a black wool peak lapel tailcoat with a silver chain, matching trousers, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué and jewellery buttons, a white bow tie and pocket square, and black polished leather derbies.

Speaking to Vogue about their look, Kim Jones said: "I love the fact all the Beckham boys express their personalities in the suits they chose.

"I've known them all a long time and seeing them all grow up and develop their own tastes is really cool. Like David's style, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I love them all."