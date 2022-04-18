David Beckham jokingly reveals regret over wedding gift for son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz The couple surprised the newlyweds with an electric Jaguar

David Beckham has jokingly revealed his regret at gifting his son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, a new $500,000 Electric Jaguar for their wedding earlier this month.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife Victoria a "Happy Birthday", the father-of-four shared a never-before-seen picture of them riding the baby blue 1954 XK140 Jaguar converted to electric by Lunaz, the world's leading restoration and electrification company.

"Should have kept this car, it's soooo good," he jokingly wrote, followed by a laughing emoji. "@lunazdesign, please make me one. Happy birthday mama, @victoriabeckham."

In the glam picture, wife and husband can be seen wearing sunglasses and smiling at the camera, with David sitting in the driver's seat and Victoria in the passenger seat.

David and Victoria pictured driving the Jaguar

The couple drove the vehicle themselves to Nicola's parents' Palm Beach home on Sunday, the morning after the nuptials, and surprised Brooklyn and his bride with the incredible gift.

Shortly after their arrival at Nelson and Claudia Peltz's $103million home, the newlyweds took their new car for a test drive around the block, drawing comparisons to another high-profile wedding: that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also drove off from the reception in an electrified Jaguar.

Brooklyn was pictured taking Nicola's best friend out for a ride in his new ride

David and Victoria's gift wasn't the only impressive one that the couple received in honour of their wedding day. Nicola's parents surprised groom Brooklyn with a diamond chain by Anita Ko.

"He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket," Anita, who was a guest at the ceremony, told Vogue.

Anita Ko is an internationally renowned, award-winning fine jewellery brand based in Los Angeles and her designs are a red carpet favourite, with Michelle Obama, Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan, and Charlize Theron among the stars to have worn them.