Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham reveal they are 'devastated' and make special request to wedding guests

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have taken to Instagram to reveal their devastation at what is happening in Ukraine and have asked friends and fans to donate to the cause.

Taking to their stories, the couple posted a similar message alongside a picture of Nicola and her father, Nelson Peltz, taken during their star-studded $3.5million Palm Beach wedding.

"My dad spoke about this in his speech at our wedding… B and I are devastated about what is going on in Ukraine and have asked for donations to @Careorg in lieu of wedding gifts," the newlywed wrote.

Nicola then shared a link especially created for their wedding. "Join Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham in providing life-saving aid to Ukrainians in need," the title of the page reads.

Nicola and Brooklyn shared a photo of Nicola alongside her father Nelson

It continues: "Please consider making a donation in our names to help fund CARE's mission to save lives, defeat poverty, and advance social justice."

Donations on the page range from $250-$10,000, although guests can also input their own amount.

Brooklyn and Nicola's request is similar to royals such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who sent their guests a list of charities they wished to support.

The couple are still in Palm Beach and yet to fly out on honeymoon

Kate and William supported 26 different charities with their wedding list, while Meghan and Harry asked for monetary donations for seven different charities when they tied the knot in 2018. The latter included the Myna Mahila Foundation, Children's HIV association (CHIVA), and the Wilderness Foundation.

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding day was a three-day affair starting with a dinner on Friday, followed by a reception at Nelson's $103million Palm Beach mansion and a post-wedding brunch with the newlyweds on Sunday.