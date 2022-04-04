David and Victoria Beckham's pre-wedding day activities with family revealed The family are spending some quality time together

Brooklyn Beckham's long-awaited wedding to Nicola Peltz is just around the corner, and the rest of the family are preparing for the big day in true Beckham style.

It seems there are no frantic last-minute errands to be done, rather Victoria and David Beckham and their children have been spotted soaking up the sun at a luxury Miami hotel.

The A-list family recently visited the JW Marriott - Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and enjoyed some downtime by the pool and water slides.

The power couple also spent some time lounging on a £5million superyacht with kids Romeo, 19, and Harper, ten.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the pair looked cosy and stylish as they enjoyed the warm Miami weather. Victoria looked chic in a black strappy minidress while David opted for a classic white T-shirt and pair of black shorts.

The couple looked closer than ever, as they cuddled up on the sofa and remarked at something on David's phone.

Brooklyn poses alongside his A-list parents at London Fashion Week Men's in 2019

The trip to Miami follows the recent news that the Beckhams' £40million west London mansion was the target of a burglary at the end of February.

It is thought that the happy couple will tie the knot at one of the Peltzs' family beach homes – father-of-the-bride billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz owns an extravagant estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The pair on the front row of the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week in 2019

The property, known as Montsorrel, was purchased by Nicola's dad in 2015 for $103million (£76million) and has a huge swimming pool along with stunning views of the beach.

Brooklyn and fiancée Nicola seem utterly besotted with one another and recently shared a sweet Instagram exchange on a snap that Brooklyn posted to mark International Women's Day.

He wrote: "Happy international women's day x You inspire me every single day and I couldn't imagine a life without you. You are my absolute angel and soulmate and I couldn't imagine you not being by my side x you are the most talented, sweetest, kindest most gorgeous person I know. love you so much xx."

Nicola replied: "I more than love you."

With its star-studded guest list, the occasion is set to be the wedding of the moment – cheers to the soon-to-be newlyweds!

