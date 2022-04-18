Nicola Peltz shares rare photo of Victoria Beckham and mum Claudia following $3.5m wedding Brooklyn's wife wished her now mother-in-law a happy birthday

It's been months since Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham shared a photo of Victoria Beckham on their Instagram, but Sunday was the perfect day to do it, as the Spice Girl celebrated her 48th birthday.

The couple took to their Instagram Stories to share two different pictures to mark the special occasion and fans would have no doubt loved Nicola's as it showed the designer alongside her daughter-in-law's mother Claudia.

In the never-before-seen snap, Nicola can be seen between the two, with her arms over their shoulders whilst smiling for the camera.

Both Victoria and Claudia look as stunning as ever in matching black tops, with perfect hair and makeup. "Happy birthday @victoriabeckham," Nicola simply wrote alongside the snap.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, shared a picture that showed the mother-of-four dancing alongside her mother Jackie Adams and Nicola. The picture was taken back in 2020 at Brooklyn's 21st birthday party and clips at the time showed the great relationship Nicola and Victoria had back then.

Whilst the newlyweds took time to send their well wishes to the designer, they missed out on celebrating the big day with her in person, despite currently living just two hours away from the Beckhams' Miami penthouse.

Victoria pulled out all the stops to make it a day to remember and took her whole family, including her husband David Beckham, children Harper, Romeo and Cruz, as well as Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan and her parents, and many other celebrity friends to Sushi Fly Chicken, in Miami.

The group enjoyed a personalised menu that included edamame, Hamachi and baked crab, as well as fly chicken, grilled branzino and lobster kamikaze.

Whilst Victoria marked her birthday in Miami, Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated Passover in Palm Beach

The big group later enjoyed an incredible seven-tier birthday cake that featured family pictures of Victoria.