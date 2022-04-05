Victoria Beckham celebrates family occasion - but Brooklyn Beckham appears to be missing Her son and Nicola Peltz are set to marry this weekend

Victoria Beckham is making the most of her time in Miami ahead of her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz. On Monday night, the fashion designer and her parents came together to celebrate her niece Tallulah's 20th birthday - and were accompanied by her son Cruz Beckham and sister Louise Adams.

"Happy birthday @tallulahxmay. We love you so much!!!" remarked the Spice Girls star, while her second eldest son Romeo added: "Happy birthday @tallulahxmay [heart emojis]."

Both Victoria and husband David were seen earlier onboard their £5million superyacht – and were pictured, in photos obtained by MailOnline, making the most of the warm weather with daughter Harper and son Romeo.

However, their eldest child Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola were nowhere to be seen – no doubt, adding the final touches to their star-studded wedding.

It's a clearly exciting time for the lovebirds, and while they haven't confirmed details with fans, many reports have indicated that it will happen this weekend at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Victoria with her sister and niece on Monday night

It's truly set to be one of the biggest weddings of 2022! Special guests thought to be on the coveted guest list include Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may even make an appearance.

Unfortunately, Brooklyn's godfather Elton John won't be making an appearance as he is on tour. His husband David Furnish is expected to be there. It is yet to be revealed whether Brooklyn's godmother Elizabeth Hurley will make an appearance.

The couple are tying the knot soon

"This is the Hollywood version of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," New York publicist R Couri Hay told The Times. "You've got the son of sports and fashion royalty marrying an American billionaire's daughter, who also happens to be a beautiful actress."

